Search
Search
AARP AARP States

Kim Schuette

Current Role: Media Producer
AARP-Nextdoor_Cincinnati-3 (1).jpg
Interested in Volunteering? Join AARP Cincinnati at a Volunteer Open House This Fall
By Kim Schuette, JUL 22, 2022
Find Ways to Give Back to Your Community
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs