DC Greens Invests in the Community Through AARP Challenge Grant
By Tanyia Foster, SEP 10, 2021
With the assistance of the AARP Community Challenge Grant, DC Greens is constructing The Well at Oxon Run Park, which will provide a wide array of community-envisioned, culturally-relevant programming.
