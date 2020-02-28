Engaging with Your Board Chair

You've been asked to join a board whose mission appeals to you, and you believe you can be an effective member who will add value and impact. Meeting with the board chair is probably one of the first things you'll want to do, both to find out his or her expectations of your role and to get to know the person one-on-one. Pam Rudisill, Board Chair of NOBC (Nurses on Boards and Coalitions) is often asked to help new and even seasoned board members "be their best possible selves" when serving on a board, and her recommendations are listed here. As her boss Laurie Benson points out, "A lot of very smart people come together to serve on a board, and it can be a tremendous growth experience for everyone."

