The AARP Bulletin

The city of Winnemucca has won a 2018 AARP Community Challenge Grant to improve an intergenerational park and trail system.
Utility bills are an important concern for older Nevadans, especially those on fixed incomes. A Nov. 6 ballot measure threatens to inject uncertainty into the market, with the prospect of rate increases, critics say.
A misguided myth brands older people as a drain on the economy, but AARP Nevada is setting the record straight. A recent report by Oxford Economics for AARP shows people 50 and older are major contributors to economic growth.
Once again, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas is competing in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathalon, a collegiate competition of 10 contests that challenge student teams to design and build full-size solar-powered houses that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and attractive.
Nevadans 50-plus have a new way to stay current on issues and events. Nevada Voices—a free, monthly podcast available on iTunes, Google Play and SoundCloud—is the latest addition to AARP Nevada’s communications tool kit.
With traffic fatalities in the state on the rise, AARP Nevada wants to expand the AARP Driver Safety Program.
