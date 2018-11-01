Search
Winnemucca Wins Grant to Improve Park
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
The city of Winnemucca has won a 2018 AARP Community Challenge Grant to improve an intergenerational park and trail system.
affordable utilities now
Ballot Measure Could Impact Utility Bills
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
Utility bills are an important concern for older Nevadans, especially those on fixed incomes. A Nov. 6 ballot measure threatens to inject uncertainty into the market, with the prospect of rate increases, critics say.
Longevity economy
Nevadans 50+ Spur Economic Growth
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2018
A misguided myth brands older people as a drain on the economy, but AARP Nevada is setting the record straight. A recent report by Oxford Economics for AARP shows people 50 and older are major contributors to economic growth.
solar decathlon
Students Design Age-Friendly Solar Home
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2017
Once again, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas is competing in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathalon, a collegiate competition of 10 contests that challenge student teams to design and build full-size solar-powered houses that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and attractive.
Music fun
Listen to Stay in the Know
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2017
Nevadans 50-plus have a new way to stay current on issues and events. Nevada Voices—a free, monthly podcast available on iTunes, Google Play and SoundCloud—is the latest addition to AARP Nevada’s communications tool kit.
Driver Safety rearviewsmall
Sharpen Your Skills with a Driver Safety Class
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2016
With traffic fatalities in the state on the rise, AARP Nevada wants to expand the AARP Driver Safety Program.
