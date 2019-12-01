The AARP Bulletin

An AARP-supported bill would create a retirement savings program for New Mexico workers who don't have access to such plans through their employers.
About 6 in 10 New Mexico residents who work in the private sector do not have access to a retirement savings plan through their employer.
AARP New Mexico is encouraging citizens to vote in the June 5 primary elections.
A state task force is considering ways to help more workers in New Mexico save for retirement. According to a 2016 study, more than half of private-sector workers in the state do not have a way to save for their future through payroll deductions.
AARP New Mexico is hosting a night at the ballpark on June 2, when the Albuquerque Isotopes play the Sacramento River Cats. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.
Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), the state’s largest electricity provider, is asking the state Public Regulation Commission to approve its second rate hike in two years. The utility says it needs the extra money to help shut down two coal-fired power plants in northwestern New Mexico.
State leaders will brainstorm viable ways to help stop hunger in New Mexico as part of a one-day summit on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
AARP visiting scholar and innovative geriatrician Bill Thomas, M.D., will be the keynote speaker at the 38th annual New Mexico Conference on Aging. His address on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 8:30 a.m., will encourage the audience to reframe their thinking about and transform their experience of aging. His remarks will mirror the message in AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins’ book Disrupt Aging. He also will lead a workshop that morning.
