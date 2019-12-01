The AARP Bulletin

AARP visiting scholar and innovative geriatrician Bill Thomas, M.D., will be the keynote speaker at the 38th annual New Mexico Conference on Aging. His address on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 8:30 a.m., will encourage the audience to reframe their thinking about and transform their experience of aging. His remarks will mirror the message in AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins’ book Disrupt Aging. He also will lead a workshop that morning.