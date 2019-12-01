Search
AARP AARP States New Mexico

The AARP Bulletin

Close up of stacks of coins and money
Lawmakers to Consider Retirement Savings Program for New Mexico Workers
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
An AARP-supported bill would create a retirement savings program for New Mexico workers who don't have access to such plans through their employers.
A picture of symbolizing saving for retirement
State Looks at Ways to Help Employees Save
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
About 6 in 10 New Mexico residents who work in the private sector do not have access to a retirement savings plan through their employer.
vote button
Learn Where Candidates Stand, Then Vote
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2018
AARP New Mexico is encouraging citizens to vote in the June 5 primary elections.
retirement-security-photo
Finding Ways to Help Workers Save for Retirement
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2017
A state task force is considering ways to help more workers in New Mexico save for retirement. According to a 2016 study, more than half of private-sector workers in the state do not have a way to save for their future through payroll deductions.
baseball, glove and bat
Come on Out for an Isotopes Game
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2017
AARP New Mexico is hosting a night at the ballpark on June 2, when the Albuquerque Isotopes play the Sacramento River Cats. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.
Light bulb and coins. Isolated on white background
Keeping a Rein on Rate Hikes
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2017
Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), the state’s largest electricity provider, is asking the state Public Regulation Commission to approve its second rate hike in two years. The utility says it needs the extra money to help shut down two coal-fired power plants in northwestern New Mexico.
420-iStock_000019337028Large
Summit Aims to End Hunger in New Mexico
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2016
State leaders will brainstorm viable ways to help stop hunger in New Mexico as part of a one-day summit on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Disrupt aging logo
Reframe Your Thinking About Aging
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2016
AARP visiting scholar and innovative geriatrician Bill Thomas, M.D., will be the keynote speaker at the 38th annual New Mexico Conference on Aging. His address on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 8:30 a.m., will encourage the audience to reframe their thinking about and transform their experience of aging. His remarks will mirror the message in AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins’ book Disrupt Aging. He also will lead a workshop that morning.
Search AARP New Mexico
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs