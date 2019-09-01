The AARP Bulletin

AARP Rhode Island is on a mission to raise awareness about the needs of the 134,000 family caregivers who live in the Ocean State.
Want to sharpen your driving skills and learn the latest in safety technology? AARP Rhode Island offers Driver Safety Refresher Courses and CarFit events.
Rhode Island Livable Home Modification grants offer eligible homeowners and renters up to $5,000 to modify residences to make them more adaptable for caregiving. The program was renewed and expanded this year, in part through the advocacy of AARP Rhode Island and its legislative volunteers.
At the upcoming RI Home Show (April 4-7, at the Rhode Island Convention Center), the main attraction will be a four-room age-friendly model home, sponsored by AARP Rhode Island.
AARP Rhode Island kicks off the legislative session with a State House reception where members can meet with lawmakers and advocate for bills that could improve the lives of older Rhode Islanders.
Two “quick action” projects in Rhode Island have been completed, thanks to Community Challenge grants.
AARP Rhode Island is hosting a paint night during National Caregivers Month to support the estimated 134,000 family caregivers in the state.
Discuss ways to make neighborhoods and nearby spaces better for all who live there at AARP’s Livable Communities Forum, on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., at the AARP state office, 10 Orms St., Providence.
AARP is asking everyone 50-plus to pledge to vote Nov. 6—and to hold politicians accountable on critical issues such as Medicare, Social Security, prescription drug costs and caregiving.
