Rhode Island statehouse
Glimpse an Inside Look at the Capitol
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
Free tour of State House
A Mission to Care for Caregivers
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
AARP Rhode Island is on a mission to raise awareness about the needs of the 134,000 family caregivers who live in the Ocean State.
Need a RI Road Refresher?
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Want to sharpen your driving skills and learn the latest in safety technology? AARP Rhode Island offers Driver Safety Refresher Courses and CarFit events.
Grants Available for Adapting Homes
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
Rhode Island Livable Home Modification grants offer eligible homeowners and renters up to $5,000 to modify residences to make them more adaptable for caregiving. The program was renewed and expanded this year, in part through the advocacy of AARP Rhode Island and its legislative volunteers.
Age-Friendly Home Volunteers Needed
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
At the upcoming RI Home Show (April 4-7, at the Rhode Island Convention Center), the main attraction will be a four-room age-friendly model home, sponsored by AARP Rhode Island.
Meet Your State Legislators, Become an Advocate
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
AARP Rhode Island kicks off the legislative session with a State House reception where members can meet with lawmakers and advocate for bills that could improve the lives of older Rhode Islanders.
Grants Fund Park Updates, App Education
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Two “quick action” projects in Rhode Island have been completed, thanks to Community Challenge grants.
Paint and Socialize at Event for Caregivers
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 6, 2018
AARP Rhode Island is hosting a paint night during National Caregivers Month to support the estimated 134,000 family caregivers in the state.
Visit State Office for Livable Communities Forum
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
Discuss ways to make neighborhoods and nearby spaces better for all who live there at AARP’s Livable Communities Forum, on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., at the AARP state office, 10 Orms St., Providence.
Take the Pledge, Vote
By The AARP Bulletin, AUG 28, 2018
AARP is asking everyone 50-plus to pledge to vote Nov. 6—and to hold politicians accountable on critical issues such as Medicare, Social Security, prescription drug costs and caregiving.
