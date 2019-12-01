Search
AARP AARP States Utah

The AARP Bulletin

Prescription Drugs
Tackling High Drug Prices Tops Agenda
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Reining in the high cost of prescription drugs will be a top priority for AARP Utah and its allies when state lawmakers reconvene on Monday, Jan. 27.
Community Challenge logo
Pedestrian Safety, Model House Win Utah Grants
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
Plans for street improvements and a new housing model will be possible thanks to AARP Community Challenge grants.
3D male head and brain with lightening
Tips on Ways to Stay Mentally Sharp
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
A leading brain expert will share tips on staying sharp and mentally healthy at this month’s AARP “Real Possibilities University.”
AARP Brain Health Study
Get Tips on Staying Mentally Sharp
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
An AARP Utah Real Possibilities University will present tips next month on how people can maintain mental dexterity as they age.
shredding event
Protect Identity, Shred Sensitive Documents
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
During tax season, fraudsters ramp up their scams, so it’s a good time for consumers to focus on protecting themselves from identity theft.
Volunteer in Milwaukee County
Volunteers Needed for Service Projects
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
AARP Utah is creating volunteer service teams for residents who want to give back to their communities.
Tax return forms and documents
Let's Change State Tax on Social Security
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
State retirees paid into Social Security throughout their working lives and now count on it to make ends meet. What they don’t appreciate is having to pay state taxes on that vital retirement money. But Utah is one of 13 states that tax Social Security income.
Healthcare costs
Extending Health Coverage Up to Voters
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
State voters will decide Nov. 6 whether to extend health coverage to some 150,000 low-income residents by expanding Medicaid to people who exceed the current financial eligibility bar.
flyingmoney
Who Benefits the Economy? You Do
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2018
There’s a growing natural resource in Utah that boosts the state’s economic health. It is the population of Utahns 50 and older.
Human head with wheel
Indulge in a Little Power Learning
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2018
Brain fitness and fraud prevention—top concerns in Utah—will be the focus at a Real Possibilities University in West Valley City this month.
View More
Search AARP Utah
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs