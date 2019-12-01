The AARP Bulletin

Reining in the high cost of prescription drugs will be a top priority for AARP Utah and its allies when state lawmakers reconvene on Monday, Jan. 27.
Plans for street improvements and a new housing model will be possible thanks to AARP Community Challenge grants.
A leading brain expert will share tips on staying sharp and mentally healthy at this month’s AARP “Real Possibilities University.”
An AARP Utah Real Possibilities University will present tips next month on how people can maintain mental dexterity as they age.
During tax season, fraudsters ramp up their scams, so it’s a good time for consumers to focus on protecting themselves from identity theft.
AARP Utah is creating volunteer service teams for residents who want to give back to their communities.
State retirees paid into Social Security throughout their working lives and now count on it to make ends meet. What they don’t appreciate is having to pay state taxes on that vital retirement money. But Utah is one of 13 states that tax Social Security income.
State voters will decide Nov. 6 whether to extend health coverage to some 150,000 low-income residents by expanding Medicaid to people who exceed the current financial eligibility bar.
There’s a growing natural resource in Utah that boosts the state’s economic health. It is the population of Utahns 50 and older.
Brain fitness and fraud prevention—top concerns in Utah—will be the focus at a Real Possibilities University in West Valley City this month.
