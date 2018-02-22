Search
Myra Basnight

Learning Is for A Life Time
By Myra Basnight, APR 25, 2021
The benefits of lifelong learning are many but the most significant is the impact on brain health. Scientific studies have indicated that lifelong learning keeps the senior engaging with stimulating activities that they are interested in.
