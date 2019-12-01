Search
Veterans2
Veterans Can Get Help at the Seattle Stand Down
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
The annual Seattle Stand Down event helps veterans who are homeless or experiencing housing instability access social services, such as housing, jobs, legal aid and medical care.
Legislative Generic 2
Long-Term Care Victory a First
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
State insurance program to launch in 2022
AARP_june-2019_james_olstein_seattle-01 (1).jpg
Cheer on Sounders at 'Age-Friendly' Game
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
PLEASE NOTE GAME TIME CHANGE. GAME BEGINS AT 3:00PM, DOORS OPEN AT 1:30PM.
300-iStock_000027111436Large.jpg
Coming Together for Dementia
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
The Dementia Action Collaborative started a Dementia Friends program in Washington to raise awareness about the disease and offer support.
Vector Illustration Politician Woman Giving Speech
Speakers Share Tips and Wisdom
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
By Chris Thomas
taxesroadsign
Don't Miss Out on Property Tax Relief
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
The King County Assessor’s Office reports that thousands of state homeowners are missing out on substantial property-tax savings.
Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-27
Helping Pay for Long-term Care
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
By Vanessa Ho
006.28.14 ID Theft shredder stock-photo-2827290-identity-theft
Fraud Watch: How to Foil Identity Theft
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
By Chris Thomas
Fight fraud shred instead
Shred Documents and Foil Fraud
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
AARP Washington and financial cooperative BECU are offering document-shredding services to protect people and their financial assets from fraud.
ballot box
Get Out the Vote in High Gear
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
By Dana E. Neuts
