The AARP Bulletin

Outdoor fitness and fun are on tap in Anchorage. AARP Alaska and the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage are offering older residents a chance to take up cross-country skiing at a reduced price.
The AARP Community Challenge grant program singled out three Alaska projects to help residents stay fit and active by enhancing bicycle and pedestrian safety.
Thousands of people are expected to attend one of the nation’s largest assemblies of native people—the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention—this fall in Fairbanks.
Collegiate summer baseball is back in scenic Mat-Su Valley. On AARP Day at the Ballpark on Friday, June 28, catch the Mat-Su Miners when they take on the Anchorage Bucs at Hermon Brothers Field.
Residents in Anchorage are gearing up for the annual Bike to Work Day, on Friday, May 17, when thousands will celebrate community health by commuting on two wheels.
To help residents get a jump on post-work preparations, AARP Alaska is offering free Secure Your Future workshops in Fairbanks.
Gil Penalosa, a global expert on transforming areas into good, vibrant places for all people, is visiting the state to headline the Alaska Livable Communities Forum.
As Alaskans embrace the winter season’s outdoor recreation, they need to be alert to increasing risks, especially avalanches.
Food grown in Alaska has its own special flavor, from sweet corn that needs to be transplanted to tomatoes that grow only indoors and zucchini grown in high tunnels. The Mat-Su Valley is one of the state’s most productive agricultural areas, and a tour of working farms showcases techniques unique to Alaska.
AARP Alaska is sponsoring AARP Day at the Ballpark on Thursday, June 28, when the Mat-Su Miners meet the Peninsula Oilers. Admission is free for AARP members and their guests.
