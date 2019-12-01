Search
AARP AARP States Alaska

The AARP Bulletin

Two deer sitting in snow
Here's a Chance to Try Cross-Country Skiing
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Outdoor fitness and fun are on tap in Anchorage. AARP Alaska and the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage are offering older residents a chance to take up cross-country skiing at a reduced price.
Community Challenge logo
Bike Program, Walking Trails Earn Grants
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
The AARP Community Challenge grant program singled out three Alaska projects to help residents stay fit and active by enhancing bicycle and pedestrian safety.
AARP Logo with state logos in background
Native People's Assembly This Month
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Thousands of people are expected to attend one of the nation’s largest assemblies of native people—the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention—this fall in Fairbanks.
BASEBALL-286x300.jpeg
Miners Baseball Returns to Mat-Su Valley
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Collegiate summer baseball is back in scenic Mat-Su Valley. On AARP Day at the Ballpark on Friday, June 28, catch the Mat-Su Miners when they take on the Anchorage Bucs at Hermon Brothers Field.
620-state-news-july-2017-md-bike-clark
Get in Gear for Bike to Work Day
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Residents in Anchorage are gearing up for the annual Bike to Work Day, on Friday, May 17, when thousands will celebrate community health by commuting on two wheels.
A picture of symbolizing saving for retirement
Fairbanks Workshops on Retirement Planning
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
To help residents get a jump on post-work preparations, AARP Alaska is offering free Secure Your Future workshops in Fairbanks.
Livable communities logo
Seeking Ways to Make Communities More Livable
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
Gil Penalosa, a global expert on transforming areas into good, vibrant places for all people, is visiting the state to headline the Alaska Livable Communities Forum.
Alaskan Range by Charles Sleicher
Workshops on Coping With Avalanche Risks
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
As Alaskans embrace the winter season’s outdoor recreation, they need to be alert to increasing risks, especially avalanches.
iStock_FRESH PRODUCE. 000019323234Small
Discover Alaska's Own Brand of Farming
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2018
Food grown in Alaska has its own special flavor, from sweet corn that needs to be transplanted to tomatoes that grow only indoors and zucchini grown in high tunnels. The Mat-Su Valley is one of the state’s most productive agricultural areas, and a tour of working farms showcases techniques unique to Alaska.
baseball, glove and bat
Come Enjoy a Free Day at the Ballpark
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2018
AARP Alaska is sponsoring AARP Day at the Ballpark on Thursday, June 28, when the Mat-Su Miners meet the Peninsula Oilers. Admission is free for AARP members and their guests.
View More
Search AARP Alaska
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs