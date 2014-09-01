Sadie Shattuck

Current Role: Communications Analyst



Sadie Shattuck, LLMSW-Macro is the Communications Analyst for AARP Michigan. In this role, Sadie collaborates with colleagues across the organization to develop and implement communications strategies to advance AARP's mission of enhancing the quality of life for all as they age.



Sadie holds a Master's of Social Work from the University of Michigan School of Social Work and is a graduate of Michigan State University where she received double bachelor's degrees in arts and humanities and social work.



Sadie is passionate about improving livability for people of all ages through her work in communications, livable communities, advocacy and volunteer engagement.