Yusuf Shafi

Urging patience and mask wearing, East Texas health experts gave a broad range of advice and fielded questions about vaccine accessibility, distribution and safety during a recent AARP Texas tele-town hall.
The City of Austin is hosting a series of virtual events in February to gather public input on city spending. AARP Texas is helping people join the conversation by urging participation in the events, as well as encouraging feedback through a Commission on Seniors’ budget survey.
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected