The AARP Bulletin

To combat a retirement security crisis, state legislators this year passed a bill establishing the Colorado Secure Savings Plan Board, to examine the feasibility of creating a savings program for employees of small businesses that don’t offer 401(k)s.
Staffers from AARP Colorado will be sharing information about livable communities and volunteer opportunities during this year’s Denver PrideFest weekend, June 15-16.
AARP Colorado is hosting an event to help support caregivers and provide them with the information they need on a variety of topics, such as local community resources and medical options.
