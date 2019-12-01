The AARP Bulletin

With the state legislative session set to begin on Monday, Jan. 6, AARP Idaho is looking for online activists to advocate for key priorities.
Navigating the intricacies of Medicare and other health insurance issues can be confusing, but Idahoans have a chance ths month to get their questions answered by the state’s top insurance official.
From how-tos to where-tos to the mysteries of science, AARP Idaho’s New Knowledge Adventures offer older adults compelling avenues to learning and exploring.
When older adults use their time and talents to enrich the lives of others, AARP Idaho strives to recognize these volunteers.
The Idaho attorney general’s office is warning of a significant uptick in swindlers going after residents with ploys such as impostor scams.
Want to become more knowledgeable about local history, travel, cooking or film?
Do you belong to a group that would like to learn more about fraud prevention?
Live jazz will energize Idaho’s fall season when the popular Sun Valley Jazz & Music Festival returns for its 29th year. More than 200 musicians and 40 bands will perform at Sun Valley venues for five days starting Wednesday, Oct. 17. Professional instructors will also offer free dance lessons.
A laid-back favorite returns to Boise this summer: the Great Garden Escapes at the Idaho Botanical Garden, featuring live music every Thursday through September.
As part of the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, AARP Idaho is working to arm consumers with the information and tools they need to guard against fraud and identity theft.
