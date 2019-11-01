The AARP Bulletin

AARP Minnesota has put out a statewide guide describing local services and support for caregivers.
AARP Minnesota will celebrate 50 state trailblazers older than 50 on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center, in Minneapolis.
A new law aims to protect older adults at risk of abuse and neglect by requiring assisted living facilities to be licensed starting in 2021.
This spring, AARP is again partnering with Pollen Midwest, an online community-building platform, to solicit nominations for the Minnesota 50 Over 50 list.
As the year begins, AARP Minnesota is seeking advocacy volunteers to help bring the voices of older Minnesotans to St. Paul in order to provide their perspective on important issues such as elder abuse, prescription drug costs and support for family caregivers.
About 370,000 Minnesotans are served by Medicare Cost plans that are set to expire at the end of this year.
