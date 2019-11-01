Search
Caregiver
Resource Guide Aids Caregivers
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
AARP Minnesota has put out a statewide guide describing local services and support for caregivers.
Making a Difference: Honoring 50 Over 50
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP Minnesota will celebrate 50 state trailblazers older than 50 on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center, in Minneapolis.
Joan Palmquist
Prevent Scams, Get Fraud Savvy
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Knowledge is power—don’t get played
Nurse during home visit with senior woman
New Law Takes Aim at Elder Abuse
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
A new law aims to protect older adults at risk of abuse and neglect by requiring assisted living facilities to be licensed starting in 2021.
MN-2_May19_620
Property Tax-Aide Aims to Uncover Savings
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 29, 2019
By Pamela Schmid
Make a Difference
Nominations Open for '50 Over 50' List
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
This spring, AARP is again partnering with Pollen Midwest, an online community-building platform, to solicit nominations for the Minnesota 50 Over 50 list.
bridge photo 2
Rochester Aims for Age-friendly Expansion
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
By Mary Van Beusekom
Minnesota Capitol -- Good
Make a Difference, Join an Advocacy Team
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
As the year begins, AARP Minnesota is seeking advocacy volunteers to help bring the voices of older Minnesotans to St. Paul in order to provide their perspective on important issues such as elder abuse, prescription drug costs and support for family caregivers.
Elder Care
Top Priority: Stop Elder Abuse
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
By Pamela Schmid
Medicare
Medicare Enrollment Changes
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
About 370,000 Minnesotans are served by Medicare Cost plans that are set to expire at the end of this year.
