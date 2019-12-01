Search
The AARP Bulletin

Scam
How to Identify Holiday Scams in Montana
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Suspicious charities, gift card fraud, packages snatched off porches—the holidays are a busy time for swindlers and other crooks.
Longevity economy
Older Residents Boost State's Economy
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
Older Montanans are doing their part to boost the state by generating $19.6 billion in economic activity annually, according to an AARP financial analysis.
Drive to End Hunger Vertical
Mail-a-Meal Program Fights Hunger
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP Montana is working with Montana Food Bank Network to publicize a new anti-hunger initiative, especially in the eastern part of the state, where many low-income, older residents live and are often homebound.
Pills decorated with dollar bills
Share Your Story of High Drug Prices
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
AARP Montana is looking for personal accounts about the high cost of prescription drugs. The stories will bolster AARP advocacy in the state Legislature on behalf of older Montanans.
Print
Help Is Here in Foiling Latest Scams
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
A new squad of fraud fighters is challenging con artists across the state. AARP Montana, in an initiative with the state attorney general’s office, has trained six volunteer outreach specialists to conduct presentations on avoiding the latest swindles.
Driver Safety Program
Driver Safety Program Seeks Volunteers
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
The state’s open, scenic highways have a downside: one of the highest fatality rates in the nation.
taxesroadsign
Don't Forget Tax Credit for Older Residents
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
AARP Montana wants residents 62 and older to remember that they may be eligible for the state’s Elderly Homeowner/Renter Tax Credit Program if their total household gross income is less than $45,000 a year.
Montana Capitol by Tracy
Caregiving Tops Agenda for Legislative Session
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
When Montana’s Legislature convenes its biennial session on Jan. 7, lawmakers will address several critical priorities for 50-plus residents.
Caregiving
Support Caregivers, Guardians in Legislature
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Personal narratives can be a powerful way to connect with lawmakers on important priorities. AARP Montana is seeking caregiver accounts to share during the four-month biennial legislative session that begins Jan. 7.
Montana Capitol by Tracy
Make Your Voice Heard in State Legislature
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
The Montana State Legislature meets for only 90 days every two years, with the next session beginning Jan. 7. AARP Montana encourages residents of all ages to get involved in the legislative process by signing up to be an e-activist.
