The AARP Bulletin

Suspicious charities, gift card fraud, packages snatched off porches—the holidays are a busy time for swindlers and other crooks.
Older Montanans are doing their part to boost the state by generating $19.6 billion in economic activity annually, according to an AARP financial analysis.
AARP Montana is working with Montana Food Bank Network to publicize a new anti-hunger initiative, especially in the eastern part of the state, where many low-income, older residents live and are often homebound.
AARP Montana is looking for personal accounts about the high cost of prescription drugs. The stories will bolster AARP advocacy in the state Legislature on behalf of older Montanans.
A new squad of fraud fighters is challenging con artists across the state. AARP Montana, in an initiative with the state attorney general’s office, has trained six volunteer outreach specialists to conduct presentations on avoiding the latest swindles.
The state’s open, scenic highways have a downside: one of the highest fatality rates in the nation.
AARP Montana wants residents 62 and older to remember that they may be eligible for the state’s Elderly Homeowner/Renter Tax Credit Program if their total household gross income is less than $45,000 a year.
When Montana’s Legislature convenes its biennial session on Jan. 7, lawmakers will address several critical priorities for 50-plus residents.
Personal narratives can be a powerful way to connect with lawmakers on important priorities. AARP Montana is seeking caregiver accounts to share during the four-month biennial legislative session that begins Jan. 7.
The Montana State Legislature meets for only 90 days every two years, with the next session beginning Jan. 7. AARP Montana encourages residents of all ages to get involved in the legislative process by signing up to be an e-activist.
