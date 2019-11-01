The AARP Bulletin

This October, AARP in Philadelphia is sponsoring two street festivals.
AARP Pennsylvania will be in the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg at noon on Wednesday, April 10, for a rally to help more older adults receive services they need to remain in their homes and to press for a long-overdue update to the state’s Older Adult Protective Services Act.
More older Pennsylvanians will qualify for prescription drug assistance thanks to newly enacted eligibility standards.
Search AARP Pennsylvania
Sign Up & Stay Connected