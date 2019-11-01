The AARP Bulletin

For over 50 years, AARP volunteers have provided free assistance to 68 million low- and moderate-income people in preparing their taxes. With tax season approaching, AARP South Carolina is recruiting volunteers for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to work with residents on their returns.
AARP South Carolina awarded two Community Challenge grants to foster improvements in two communities.
He was an accomplished con man whose tale became a major motion picture (Catch Me If You Can).
Palmetto Staters took hits from two major storms, Hurricanes Michael and Florence, in 2018, and the 2019 storm season has arrived.
Sepsis is the most common primary diagnosis for South Carolina Medicare patients readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of being discharged. Yet many people are unaware of its dangers and symptoms.
When disaster hits, AARP and AARP Foundation are there. They met the goal of $500,000 in matching donations to help victims of Hurricane Florence, ensuring that $1 million will go to relief and recovery efforts.
Search AARP South Carolina
Sign Up & Stay Connected