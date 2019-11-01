Search
AARP AARP States South Carolina

The AARP Bulletin

Tax Aid
Volunteers Needed for Tax-Aide
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
For over 50 years, AARP volunteers have provided free assistance to 68 million low- and moderate-income people in preparing their taxes. With tax season approaching, AARP South Carolina is recruiting volunteers for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to work with residents on their returns.
SC_Williams_OCT19.jpg
Tackling Hunger a Truckload at a Time
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
By Linda H. Lamb
Community Grant Challenge 2017
2 Grants Boost Community Improvements
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP South Carolina awarded two Community Challenge grants to foster improvements in two communities.
Frank Abagnale
Fraud Expert: How to Avoid Scams
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
He was an accomplished con man whose tale became a major motion picture (Catch Me If You Can).
Hurricane-and-hurriane-flags-Are-You-Prepared-300x300.jpg
Get Ready Before Next Hurricane Strikes
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Palmetto Staters took hits from two major storms, Hurricanes Michael and Florence, in 2018, and the 2019 storm season has arrived.
driver
Smart Driver Classes Offers Road Refresher
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 29, 2019
By Holly Fisher
healthcare_marytritsch_500,000
Learn How to Prevent, Identify Sepsis
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
Sepsis is the most common primary diagnosis for South Carolina Medicare patients readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of being discharged. Yet many people are unaware of its dangers and symptoms.
TEESHLA AARP
Ayuda para enfrentar la toma de decisiones al final de la vida
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Por Linda H. Lamb
TEESHLA AARP
Help in Facing End-of-Life Choices
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
By Linda H. Lamb
Picture (Hurricane) Disaster Plans
Grants Boost Recovery in Wake of Hurricane
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
When disaster hits, AARP and AARP Foundation are there. They met the goal of $500,000 in matching donations to help victims of Hurricane Florence, ensuring that $1 million will go to relief and recovery efforts.
View More
Search AARP South Carolina
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs