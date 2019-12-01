Search
AARP AARP States Alabama

The AARP Bulletin

Community Challenge logo
Grants Make 3 Alabama Towns More Livable
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
The AARP Community Challenge program awarded three quick-action grants for projects designed to make localities in the state more livable for residents of all ages:
Hurricane and hurriane flags Are You Prepared
Get Ready Now for Hurricane Season
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Hurricane season has begun, and even those inland can experience devastating storm effects. AARP Alabama warns residents to prepare.
Alabama State Capitol - Montgomery, Alabama, USA
Focus on Caregivers as Legislature Meets
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
The state Legislature gets back to work March 5, and AARP Alabama is ready to advocate on many issues important to people 50 and older.
AARP-community-challenge2-e1497450651480
Montgomery, Oxford Receive Challenge Grants
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Two communities in the state have won AARP Community Challenge grants that will help pedestrians, bicyclists and those who enjoy parks.
Pile of Vote Badges - US Elections Concept Image
Registration Deadline Near for Nov. 6 Vote
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
AARP Alabama reminds residents that every vote matters, with elections for seven U.S. House seats, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state legislative seats.
006.28.14 ID Theft shredder stock-photo-2827290-identity-theft
New Law Helps Protect Against Identity Theft
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2018
Personal security is about more than physical safety. It also means making sure no one has acquired your Social Security number, financial account numbers or other information that thieves can use to steal your identity and money.
longetivy-economy-2016
50 and Older: An Economic Plus
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2018
There’s a growing natural resource in Alabama that boosts the state’s fiscal health. It is the population of Alabamians 50 and older. Through their work, purchasing power, and state and local taxes, this group pulls more than its weight in sustaining the economy.
OSS Shredding Email 500x500
Protect Your Identity, Shred Old Documents
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2018
Just after filing taxes is a good time to shred old documents to keep them from falling into the hands of identity thieves. More than 3,600 Alabamians filed complaints of identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission in 2017.
Alabama State Capitol - Montgomery, Alabama, USA
Track Issues Coming Up in Legislature
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2017
Which issues will be front and center when the state legislature convenes in January? Find out during a tele-town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 28. AARP Alabama will detail its legislative priorities for 2018, including help for family caregivers, access to home and community-based services, improving guardianship laws, and protecting Medicaid.
A close-up of a quill pen above black text stating, My Will
Preparing Wills, Other Critical Documents
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2017
If you are gravely ill and unable to speak for yourself, who will make medical decisions for you? Who will handle your estate when you die?
View More
Search AARP Alabama
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs