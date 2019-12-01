The AARP Bulletin

The AARP Community Challenge program awarded three quick-action grants for projects designed to make localities in the state more livable for residents of all ages:
Hurricane season has begun, and even those inland can experience devastating storm effects. AARP Alabama warns residents to prepare.
The state Legislature gets back to work March 5, and AARP Alabama is ready to advocate on many issues important to people 50 and older.
Two communities in the state have won AARP Community Challenge grants that will help pedestrians, bicyclists and those who enjoy parks.
AARP Alabama reminds residents that every vote matters, with elections for seven U.S. House seats, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state legislative seats.
Personal security is about more than physical safety. It also means making sure no one has acquired your Social Security number, financial account numbers or other information that thieves can use to steal your identity and money.
There’s a growing natural resource in Alabama that boosts the state’s fiscal health. It is the population of Alabamians 50 and older. Through their work, purchasing power, and state and local taxes, this group pulls more than its weight in sustaining the economy.
Just after filing taxes is a good time to shred old documents to keep them from falling into the hands of identity thieves. More than 3,600 Alabamians filed complaints of identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission in 2017.
Which issues will be front and center when the state legislature convenes in January? Find out during a tele-town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 28. AARP Alabama will detail its legislative priorities for 2018, including help for family caregivers, access to home and community-based services, improving guardianship laws, and protecting Medicaid.
If you are gravely ill and unable to speak for yourself, who will make medical decisions for you? Who will handle your estate when you die?
