Search
Search
AARP AARP States

Kendall Williams

online shopping website on laptop screen for buy gift on seasonal and holiday for Christmas and new year gift. online shopping concept
AARP Warns Floridians of Spike in Scam Attempts 
By Kendall Williams, DEC 13, 2022
We're sharing our top five tips to help you avoid getting scammed this holiday season
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs