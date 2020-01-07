Scott Wegenast

The Kentucky General Assembly's 30-day "Short Session" begins January 3. Join us, our volunteers, and grassroots activists in support of Kentuckians 50-plus in Frankfort.
Qualifying for health benefits can be complex, but understanding the process can provide better outcomes. Learn more about health benefits provided through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD).
Albert Brunelle of Princeton selected by AARP Kentucky to receive its 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service
Secretary of State Michael G. Adams is joining AARP Kentucky to deliver updates, answer voter questions, and walk voters through their options on “How, Where and When to Vote."
AARP Kentucky is proud to have championed new Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinances in Lexington and Louisville. Both new ordinances now allow people to create additional living spaces so they can live with their family as they age.
Many communities today lack attainable and equitable housing options necessary to meet people’s preferences and changing demographics and economic realities. AARP is fighting to change that for everyone of every age in Louisville.
In October 2021, the Urban County Council approved updated regulations allowing small dwelling units of up to 800 square feet on all urban, single-family residential lots in Lexington.
Louisville's Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson is the President and CEO of Molo Village CDC. She's leading the grassroots organization committed to addressing complex issues in the Russell Neighborhood of Louisville.
How to Get Help With Food and Shelter After Flash Flooding in Kentucky — And How to Help Those in Need
Flash flooding from heavy rainfall devastated Eastern Kentucky counties of Breathitt, Floyd, Perry, Knott, Leslie, Pike and Magoffin Counties.
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected