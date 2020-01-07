Search
Scott Wegenast

Scott Wegenast serves as the Communications Manager in the AARP Kentucky State Office. He's a native of the Bluegrass state and works from the state office in Louisville.
Capitol_spring_DSC_7941.jpg
Kentucky General Assembly
By Scott Wegenast, DEC 28, 2022
The Kentucky General Assembly's 30-day "Short Session" begins January 3. Join us, our volunteers, and grassroots activists in support of Kentuckians 50-plus in Frankfort.
Veterans Benefits Navigator
New Veterans Benefits Tool
By Scott Wegenast, DEC 9, 2022
Qualifying for health benefits can be complex, but understanding the process can provide better outcomes. Learn more about health benefits provided through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD).
Albetrt_Brunelle_Princeton_Rotary_AARP_Andrus.png
Princeton Rotary Volunteer Receives 2022 Andrus Award
By Scott Wegenast, NOV 14, 2022
Albert Brunelle of Princeton selected by AARP Kentucky to receive its 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service
1200x628_AARP_KY_Sec_Adams_TTH_10-20-22_vekeo.png
Live Tele-town Hall with KY Secretary of State
By Scott Wegenast, OCT 18, 2022
Secretary of State Michael G. Adams is joining AARP Kentucky to deliver updates, answer voter questions, and walk voters through their options on “How, Where and When to Vote."
ADU Family Collage
Make Room for Family Kentucky
By Scott Wegenast, SEP 6, 2022
AARP Kentucky is proud to have championed new Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinances in Lexington and Louisville. Both new ordinances now allow people to create additional living spaces so they can live with their family as they age.
missing-middle-housing
ADUs & Missing Middle Housing in Louisville
By Scott Wegenast, SEP 6, 2022
Many communities today lack attainable and equitable housing options necessary to meet people’s preferences and changing demographics and economic realities. AARP is fighting to change that for everyone of every age in Louisville.
290x180_Lexington_Making_Room_3_no_logo.png
Accessory Dwelling Units in Lexington
By Scott Wegenast, SEP 6, 2022
In October 2021, the Urban County Council approved updated regulations allowing small dwelling units of up to 800 square feet on all urban, single-family residential lots in Lexington.
Portrait of Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson
Kentuckian Awarded 2023 Purpose Prize®
By Scott Wegenast, AUG 3, 2022
Louisville's Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson is the President and CEO of Molo Village CDC. She's leading the grassroots organization committed to addressing complex issues in the Russell Neighborhood of Louisville.
Storm surge can be dangerous.
How to Get Help With Food and Shelter After Flash Flooding in Kentucky — And How to Help Those in Need
By Scott Wegenast, AUG 2, 2022
Flash flooding from heavy rainfall devastated Eastern Kentucky counties of Breathitt, Floyd, Perry, Knott, Leslie, Pike and Magoffin Counties.
Louisville Metro Health Disparities
Health Disparities in Louisville Metro
By Scott Wegenast, AUG 1, 2022
Health Outcomes impacting the 50-plus in Louisville Metro
