Shirley Fujimoto

Cook Fast, Healthy & Ono Meals
By Shirley Fujimoto, MAR 17, 2021
Hone your kitchen skills with AARP’s continuing Fast, Healthy & Ono cooking webinars. In April, Windward Community College’s Chef Daniel Swift will teach us the French en papillote technique (cooking in paper), how to make a Spanish Frittata, healthy crab cakes, and give us a taste of Tuscany. Master Butcher Dale Thomas will also teach us techniques for cutting and cooking a whole chicken to help stretch our food dollars.
Woman exercising at home
Learn Gentle Yoga at AARP Hawai`i Webinar Series
By Shirley Fujimoto, MAR 13, 2021
Stretch, breathe, and meditate with AARP Hawai`i. Learn basic yoga movements in a series of free Introduction to Gentle Yoga for Older Adults webinars every Thursday at 9 a.m. through April 22.
