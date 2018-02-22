Shirley Fujimoto

Hone your kitchen skills with AARP’s continuing Fast, Healthy & Ono cooking webinars. In April, Windward Community College’s Chef Daniel Swift will teach us the French en papillote technique (cooking in paper), how to make a Spanish Frittata, healthy crab cakes, and give us a taste of Tuscany. Master Butcher Dale Thomas will also teach us techniques for cutting and cooking a whole chicken to help stretch our food dollars.