Search
Search
AARP AARP States

Vivienne Brown

image003.png
For the Love of Seniors: The Ninth Annual Senior Celebration
By Vivienne Brown, FEB 22, 2023
The Richmond Office of Aging & Disabilities partnered with seventh district City Council Member, Cynthia Newbille, to host a Valentine’s Day luncheon at Main Street Station in Richmond-- For the Love of Seniors. This was the ninth annual senior celebration and resource fair.
street musician playing saxophone in alley
Richmond native musician, J. Plunky Branch, featured in the "Black Fire" documentary
By Vivienne Brown, FEB 22, 2023
“Black Fire,” a documentary film about the music scene in Washington, D.C., that features Richmond native James “Plunky” Branch was shown recently at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center as part of its celebration of Black History Month.
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs