Vivienne Brown

The Richmond Office of Aging & Disabilities partnered with seventh district City Council Member, Cynthia Newbille, to host a Valentine’s Day luncheon at Main Street Station in Richmond-- For the Love of Seniors. This was the ninth annual senior celebration and resource fair.
“Black Fire,” a documentary film about the music scene in Washington, D.C., that features Richmond native James “Plunky” Branch was shown recently at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center as part of its celebration of Black History Month.
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected