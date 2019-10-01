The AARP Bulletin

Together with Strathmore, AARP Maryland is offering discounts on four Arts and the Brain events:
Financial abuse is the most common type of elder abuse, with the average victim losing upward of $120,000.
If you were at the hospital and unable to speak, how would medical personnel know what kind of treatment you want or whom you want to make decisions for you?
Maryland is easing the tax burden for veterans. A new law, backed by AARP Maryland, allows veterans 55 and older to deduct up to $15,000 in military retirement income from their gross income on state tax returns. The previous deduction was $10,000.
The Maryland General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 9, and AARP Maryland staff and volunteers are attending events called Delegation Fridays to discuss issues important to Free Staters age 50 and older.
Bike racks, outdoor seating and safe pedestrian paths aren’t just nice amenities; they’re part of what makes a community more livable and secure for people of all ages.
Search AARP Maryland
Sign Up & Stay Connected