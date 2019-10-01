Search
One for Good, Good for All
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
By Michelle R. Davis
AARP Brain Health Study
Thinking About Brain Health
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
Together with Strathmore, AARP Maryland is offering discounts on four Arts and the Brain events:
ND - Fraud graphic_iStock-153917956.jpg_large
Fight Fraud During 'Protect Week'
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Financial abuse is the most common type of elder abuse, with the average victim losing upward of $120,000.
Livable Communities Image
Age-Friendly Suburban Haven
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 29, 2019
By Michelle R. Davis
advance directive pic
Advance Directives Speak for You
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
If you were at the hospital and unable to speak, how would medical personnel know what kind of treatment you want or whom you want to make decisions for you?
PERRY3
You Are Entering 'The Senior Zone'
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
By Effie Dawson
Veterans Art
Tax Break for Veterans
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Maryland is easing the tax burden for veterans. A new law, backed by AARP Maryland, allows veterans 55 and older to deduct up to $15,000 in military retirement income from their gross income on state tax returns. The previous deduction was $10,000.
AARP will be fighting for 50+ Marylanders in Annapolis in 2018
Meet Lawmakers at Delegation Fridays
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
The Maryland General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 9, and AARP Maryland staff and volunteers are attending events called Delegation Fridays to discuss issues important to Free Staters age 50 and older.
Chuck Smith
Volunteers Fight Hunger with Food Drive
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
By Michelle R. Davis
167644100
Improving the Neighborhood with Safer Streets
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Bike racks, outdoor seating and safe pedestrian paths aren’t just nice amenities; they’re part of what makes a community more livable and secure for people of all ages.
