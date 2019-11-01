The AARP Bulletin

Tax credits for caregivers, paid sick leave for workers, broadband internet access and prescription drug costs are issues important to Nebraska residents 50 and older.
Veterans can enjoy a free lunch and special program as part of a Veterans Day event at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Monday, Nov. 11.
With AARP grants, two communities are jump-starting improvements that will make their cities more livable for residents of all ages.
This year, Grand Island became the first community in the state to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, as its leaders work to make the city a place where residents of all ages can thrive.
Do you want to help plan fun and educational outings in Omaha?
Approximately 290,000 Nebraska residents have access to just one internet provider or no access at all.
Omaha hosted a neighborhood festival, and the city will soon have more benches, planters and art installations as part of an initiative to make the area more appealing to residents of all ages.
Lawmakers approved permanent Aging and Disability Resource Centers at locations across the state. These free one-stop sites for information, referral and assistance were first launched as a demonstration project in 2015 to connect older and disabled Nebraskans and family caregivers with the support and services they need. Such information can help people stay in their homes longer and avoid costly care.
Under a new law that takes effect July 19, registered nurses on staff at assisted living facilities can now use their judgment to alter procedures to meet residents’ temporary or intermittent needs.
AARP Nebraska has trained a group of volunteers to lead Prepare to Care workshops across the state. The goal is to ease the burden on family caregivers as they help their aging parents, spouses or other loved ones continue to live at home.
