The AARP Bulletin

Make Your Voice Heard at the Capitol
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
Tax credits for caregivers, paid sick leave for workers, broadband internet access and prescription drug costs are issues important to Nebraska residents 50 and older.
Veterans Day Lunch to Honor Heroes
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Veterans can enjoy a free lunch and special program as part of a Veterans Day event at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Monday, Nov. 11.
Making Communities More Livable for All
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
With AARP grants, two communities are jump-starting improvements that will make their cities more livable for residents of all ages.
City Aims to Enhance Housing, Transit Options
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
This year, Grand Island became the first community in the state to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, as its leaders work to make the city a place where residents of all ages can thrive.
Help Wanted to Plan Outings in Omaha Area
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
Do you want to help plan fun and educational outings in Omaha?
Legislature May Take Up Internet Access
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Approximately 290,000 Nebraska residents have access to just one internet provider or no access at all.
Omaha Receives Community Challenge Grants
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Omaha hosted a neighborhood festival, and the city will soon have more benches, planters and art installations as part of an initiative to make the area more appealing to residents of all ages.
One-Stop Centers for Disability Information
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
Lawmakers approved permanent Aging and Disability Resource Centers at locations across the state. These free one-stop sites for information, referral and assistance were first launched as a demonstration project in 2015 to connect older and disabled Nebraskans and family caregivers with the support and services they need. Such information can help people stay in their homes longer and avoid costly care.
Law Lets Nurses Use Their Judgment
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2018
Under a new law that takes effect July 19, registered nurses on staff at assisted living facilities can now use their judgment to alter procedures to meet residents’ temporary or intermittent needs.
Schedule a Caregivers Workshop Near You
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2018
AARP Nebraska has trained a group of volunteers to lead Prepare to Care workshops across the state. The goal is to ease the burden on family caregivers as they help their aging parents, spouses or other loved ones continue to live at home.
