The AARP Bulletin

Roughly 30,000 North Dakota residents will no longer have to pay state income tax on their Social Security benefits thanks to an AARP-backed law.
Residents across North Dakota can take advantage of more caregiving protections thanks to a new law that took effect Aug. 1.
AARP is hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to help caregivers across the state learn to better balance their work and personal lives with their caregiving duties.
AARP North Dakota is urging state legislators to pass a bill to make it easier for the state’s 62,000 unpaid caregivers to assist their friends and relatives at home.
AARP North Dakota is looking for volunteers to work with state legislators on issues such as caregiving, health care access, transportation and property taxes.
In the wake of the Equifax data breach, volunteers trained to help consumers avoid scams are prepared to speak to community groups in North Dakota.
