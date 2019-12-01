Search
AARP AARP States North Dakota

The AARP Bulletin

Find out where to do your taxes!
Law Ends Taxing of Social Security Income for 30,000 North Dakotans
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Roughly 30,000 North Dakota residents will no longer have to pay state income tax on their Social Security benefits thanks to an AARP-backed law.
Caregiver
New Law Offers Aid for Caregivers
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
Residents across North Dakota can take advantage of more caregiving protections thanks to a new law that took effect Aug. 1.
1140-caregiver-appriciated-patient.imgcache.rev1452027309173.web
Helping Caregivers Achieve Balance
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP is hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to help caregivers across the state learn to better balance their work and personal lives with their caregiving duties.
Caregiving Resource Center
Passing CARE Act Is Top Legislative Priority
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 26, 2018
AARP North Dakota is urging state legislators to pass a bill to make it easier for the state’s 62,000 unpaid caregivers to assist their friends and relatives at home.
North_Dakota_Capitol-AT
Volunteers Needed for State Legislative Session
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
AARP North Dakota is looking for volunteers to work with state legislators on issues such as caregiving, health care access, transportation and property taxes.
Fraud Background Conceptual Design.
Invite a Fraud Fighter to Speak to Your Group
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2018
In the wake of the Equifax data breach, volunteers trained to help consumers avoid scams are prepared to speak to community groups in North Dakota.
Search AARP North Dakota
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs