Enjoy a Holiday Concert with South Dakota's Hegg Brothers
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
AARP is offering discount tickets to four Hegg Brothers concerts in South Dakota this holiday season.
Help Make Your Community Livable for All
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
AARP volunteers from across the state will gather in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to help make South Dakota communities more livable for residents of all ages.
Summer Porch Series Offers Wine Tasting, Music
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Looking for a relaxing evening of music and wine? Come to the countryside and “Experience life in slow motion.”
New Laws Offer Greater Consumer Protections
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
New laws that provide South Dakota residents with greater consumer protections—championed by AARP South Dakota and its volunteers at the state capitol—take effect July 1.
Learn to Avoid Scams, Protect Your Identity
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
As tax season wraps up, AARP South Dakota will host a series of free events across the state aimed at preventing identity theft.
Connect Online to Find Fun, Local Events
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
AARP South Dakota is keeping its members informed about where and how to have a good time.
Dealing With Alzheimer's a Top Priority
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
Lawmakers will consider recommendations from a state task force about how to provide additional support for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.
Speak up at Annual Day at the Capitol
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
South Dakotans age 50-plus will make their voices heard on issues important to them during AARP’s annual day at the capitol.
Hegg Brothers Bringing Musical Cheer
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Get into the holiday spirit with a series of local concerts throughout the state next month.
New Law Safeguards Consumer Data
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2018
South Dakotans can worry a little less about identity theft, thanks to a new law backed by AARP South Dakota.
