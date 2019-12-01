The AARP Bulletin

AARP is offering discount tickets to four Hegg Brothers concerts in South Dakota this holiday season.
AARP volunteers from across the state will gather in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to help make South Dakota communities more livable for residents of all ages.
Looking for a relaxing evening of music and wine? Come to the countryside and “Experience life in slow motion.”
New laws that provide South Dakota residents with greater consumer protections—championed by AARP South Dakota and its volunteers at the state capitol—take effect July 1.
As tax season wraps up, AARP South Dakota will host a series of free events across the state aimed at preventing identity theft.
AARP South Dakota is keeping its members informed about where and how to have a good time.
Lawmakers will consider recommendations from a state task force about how to provide additional support for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.
South Dakotans age 50-plus will make their voices heard on issues important to them during AARP’s annual day at the capitol.
Get into the holiday spirit with a series of local concerts throughout the state next month.
South Dakotans can worry a little less about identity theft, thanks to a new law backed by AARP South Dakota.
