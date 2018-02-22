Search
Coronavirus COVID-19 single dose small vials and multi dose
East Texas Health Experts Urge Patience with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
By Yusuf Shafi, FEB 10, 2021
Urging patience and mask wearing, East Texas health experts gave a broad range of advice and fielded questions about vaccine accessibility, distribution and safety during a recent AARP Texas tele-town hall.
Perfect Texas flag flying in front of Austin Texas downtown skyline cityscape sunny perfect day
Austin Leaders Gathering Input for FY 2022 Budget
By Yusuf Shafi, FEB 8, 2021
The City of Austin is hosting a series of virtual events in February to gather public input on city spending. AARP Texas is helping people join the conversation by urging participation in the events, as well as encouraging feedback through a Commission on Seniors’ budget survey.
