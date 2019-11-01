The AARP Bulletin

Virgin Islanders are getting a health and recreation boost from an improvement made possible by the 2019 AARP Community Challenge grant program.
This month AARP is offering four workshops with a financial expert who will lead a discussion on retirement planning and money management.
AARP is proud to support all 50-plus individuals, including those who are lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender or queer (LGBTQ).
People may face difficulty in probate court trying to acquire the property left to them by a deceased relative.
Older people are especially susceptible to falls, which can result in serious injuries or even death. But balance training can help.
Eating and entertainment are the focus of the Virgin Islands Agriculture and Food Fair, which runs from Saturday, Feb. 16, through Monday, Feb. 18.
With two months left of hurricane season, AARP Virgin Islands continues to share resources and tips on storm preparedness. In many ways the islands are still recovering from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, in 2017.
You probably have treasured family photos on your smartphone or laptop. Perhaps you’ve gone paperless with your credit card bills. What would happen to these and other digital assets if you became incapacitated or died?
As rebuilding continues in the hurricane-battered Virgin Islands, the AARP state office is cautioning residents to beware of storm-chasing scammers posing as home-repair contractors.
The Virgin Islands is a nature lover’s paradise, with mountains, beaches and lush vegetation. But the terrain can be dangerous for people with dementia or cognitive impairments if they lose their way outdoors.
