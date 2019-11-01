Search
Bike Lane
First Bike Path Comes to St. Croix
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
Virgin Islanders are getting a health and recreation boost from an improvement made possible by the 2019 AARP Community Challenge grant program.
Nest Egg with money
Workshops on Financial Fitness
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
This month AARP is offering four workshops with a financial expert who will lead a discussion on retirement planning and money management.
lgbt-edited-300x208.jpg
Dance Performance Supports St. Croix Pride
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
AARP is proud to support all 50-plus individuals, including those who are lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender or queer (LGBTQ).
Piggy Bank Savings Female Half Filled
Bill Would Make it Easier to Avoid Probate
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
People may face difficulty in probate court trying to acquire the property left to them by a deceased relative.
fallsprevention
Balance Classes Can Help Prevent Falls
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
Older people are especially susceptible to falls, which can result in serious injuries or even death. But balance training can help.
food_amber_500000
Ag and Food Fair Showcases Products, Culture
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
Eating and entertainment are the focus of the Virgin Islands Agriculture and Food Fair, which runs from Saturday, Feb. 16, through Monday, Feb. 18.
FLHurricanesandWeather8
Late in Season, Storm Preparation Continues
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
With two months left of hurricane season, AARP Virgin Islands continues to share resources and tips on storm preparedness. In many ways the islands are still recovering from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, in 2017.
Typing on laptop closeup, chatting in Facebook
New Law Helps You Protect Digital Assets
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2018
You probably have treasured family photos on your smartphone or laptop. Perhaps you’ve gone paperless with your credit card bills. What would happen to these and other digital assets if you became incapacitated or died?
300-fraud-watch-RPlogo-w-btn.imgcache.rev1393872450706
Watch Out for Scams on Home Repair
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2017
As rebuilding continues in the hurricane-battered Virgin Islands, the AARP state office is cautioning residents to beware of storm-chasing scammers posing as home-repair contractors.
300-iStock_000027111436Large
New Alert When Someone With Dementia Goes Missing
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2017
The Virgin Islands is a nature lover’s paradise, with mountains, beaches and lush vegetation. But the terrain can be dangerous for people with dementia or cognitive impairments if they lose their way outdoors.
