The AARP Bulletin

AARP Missouri "SPeak Out! volunteers
Speakers Available on Popular Topics for 50-Plus
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Need a speaker? AARP Speakers Bureau offers presentations on topics like family caregiving, fraud prevention, the 2020 U.S. census and job searching in the digital age.
Piggy Bank Savings Female Half Filled
You May Be Eligible for Utility Relief
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
Want to save money on your water bill? You may be eligible for discounts offered by DC Water and the district government.
driver.jpg
Refreshing Your Driving Skills Could Save You Money
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Take advantage of AARP’s Smart Driver course, a refresher tutorial that can be taken in person or online. If you complete the course, you could earn a discount on your automobile insurance (contact your agent to learn more).
experience-corps
Make a Difference, Tutor a Child
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
AARP District of Columbia is recruiting volunteers for the AARP Foundation Experience Corps, to tutor and mentor children from pre-K to third grade in the 2019-20 academic year.
District of Columbia flag (with clipping path)
Meet Us in the Lobby
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
Looking ahead to the 2020 city budget, AARP District of Columbia and the DC Senior Advisory Coalition are hosting a Lobby Day, on Tuesday, April 30, at the Wilson Building, which houses the offices of the mayor and D.C. Council.
Tax
Less Property Tax? You May Be Eligible
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
If you are a D.C. resident 65 or older, you may be eligible for a property tax credit.
Capitol Hill Building closeup, Washington DC
Advocating for Age-Friendly DC
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
As the City Council begins working on the 2020 budget, AARP DC is advocating for items on the Age-Friendly DC agenda, including preventing elder abuse and ensuring that older adults have access to home- and community-based support services.
Transportation Cut Away
Capitol Hill Village Wins Challenge Grant
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Aging in place means being able to travel confidently in the community, whether to shop, dine out or connect with friends.
ArtCompetitionv2-1
Winning Artists on Display in DC
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 26, 2018
AARP District of Columbia asked, and artists 50-plus answered, submitting creations for the Beacon Celebration of the Arts contest.
aarp nevada presidential election
Your Vote Matters
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
Voting dates In the nation’s capital, eligible citizens can register to vote online until Oct. 16. Mailed applications must be received by the Board of Elections by the same date or in person up to and on Election Day,  Tuesday, Nov. 6.
