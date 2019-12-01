The AARP Bulletin

Need a speaker? AARP Speakers Bureau offers presentations on topics like family caregiving, fraud prevention, the 2020 U.S. census and job searching in the digital age.
Want to save money on your water bill? You may be eligible for discounts offered by DC Water and the district government.
Take advantage of AARP’s Smart Driver course, a refresher tutorial that can be taken in person or online. If you complete the course, you could earn a discount on your automobile insurance (contact your agent to learn more).
AARP District of Columbia is recruiting volunteers for the AARP Foundation Experience Corps, to tutor and mentor children from pre-K to third grade in the 2019-20 academic year.
Looking ahead to the 2020 city budget, AARP District of Columbia and the DC Senior Advisory Coalition are hosting a Lobby Day, on Tuesday, April 30, at the Wilson Building, which houses the offices of the mayor and D.C. Council.
If you are a D.C. resident 65 or older, you may be eligible for a property tax credit.
As the City Council begins working on the 2020 budget, AARP DC is advocating for items on the Age-Friendly DC agenda, including preventing elder abuse and ensuring that older adults have access to home- and community-based support services.
Aging in place means being able to travel confidently in the community, whether to shop, dine out or connect with friends.
AARP District of Columbia asked, and artists 50-plus answered, submitting creations for the Beacon Celebration of the Arts contest.
Voting dates In the nation’s capital, eligible citizens can register to vote online until Oct. 16. Mailed applications must be received by the Board of Elections by the same date or in person up to and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
