Search
AARP AARP States Ohio

The AARP Bulletin

Livable Communities Image
AARP Grants Fund Ohio Community Improvements
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
The city of Lorain and village of Leipsic in Ohio received 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants to add swings and other improvements to local parks.
OH_Sept19.jpg
HomeFit Helps Adults Age in Place
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
By Sarah Hollander
OH_Jun19_620-1024x710.jpg
Caregiving Workshops Urge Preparation
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Prepare to Care workshops are one of AARP Ohio’s initiatives—along with advocating for caregiver tax credits and more home-based services—to improve conditions for family caregivers in the state.
Hands with love
Know Someone Making a Positive Impact? Tell Us
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
AARP Ohio is seeking nominees for the 2019 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors members who are making a positive impact by volunteering.
AARPatStatehouse-6033
Volunteer Advocates Get Heard in Legislature
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
By Sarah Hollander
640-state-pahe-sara-pease-ohio
Nurses Seek to Fill Primary Care Gap
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
By Sarah Hollander
640-ohio
Seeking Help for Caregivers
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
By Sarah Hollander
Usher opening red theater curtain, with spotlights
Take in a Show at Playhouse Square
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
AARP Ohio and the Playhouse Square Theater District in Cleveland are offering exclusive discounts for  events in the 2018 season. In addition to touring hosting Broadway shows, concerts and comedy, Playhouse Square is home to the Great Lakes Theater Festival, Cleveland Ballet, Tri-C Jazz Fest and other groups.
OhioGov
Election Focus: An Aging State
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
By Ben Lanka
OhioGov
Enfoque de las elecciones: Un estado que envejece
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
Por Ben Lanka
View More
Search AARP Ohio
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs