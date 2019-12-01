The AARP Bulletin

The city of Lorain and village of Leipsic in Ohio received 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants to add swings and other improvements to local parks.
Prepare to Care workshops are one of AARP Ohio’s initiatives—along with advocating for caregiver tax credits and more home-based services—to improve conditions for family caregivers in the state.
AARP Ohio is seeking nominees for the 2019 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors members who are making a positive impact by volunteering.
AARP Ohio and the Playhouse Square Theater District in Cleveland are offering exclusive discounts for events in the 2018 season. In addition to touring hosting Broadway shows, concerts and comedy, Playhouse Square is home to the Great Lakes Theater Festival, Cleveland Ballet, Tri-C Jazz Fest and other groups.
