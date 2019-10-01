Search
It's a deal?
Preventing Impostor Scams
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
New defenses as thieves change tactics
Veterans Art
Help for Homeless Veterans
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
AARP Oregon and other community groups are assisting at this month’s Department of Veterans Affairs Stand Down events for former military members who are homeless or vulnerable to homelessness.
SmartDriver-ParticipantGuidebookCover-235x300.png
Refresh Your Skills With Safe Driver Course
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Travel season has arrived, along with changes in highways, rules and technology. Oregonians can rev up with AARP Oregon’s driving refresher classes on safety, skills and tech.
livable-drawing.jpg
Envisioning More Livable Cities
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 29, 2019
By Mac McLean
Oregon State Capitol
Keep Up to Date with Legislative Priorities
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
With the legislature in full swing, AARP members can sign up for advocacy alerts and make their voices heard when it’s time to fight for older Oregonians.
620_01172019_AARPStoretoDoor011[1]
For a Good Time, Get Involved
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
By Mac McLean
640-oregon
Caregiver, You Deserve a Break Today
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
By Mac McLean
Veterans Art
Vital Aging Conference Focuses on Veterans
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
AARP Oregon is hosting several Vital Aging conferences, including Saturday, Nov. 10, at the United Unitarian Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave., Eugene. The event, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is designed specifically for veterans, the military and their families, but all members are welcome.
620-oregon-october-2018
Paid Caretaking Leave Considered
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
By Merry MacKinnon
experience corps logo
Tutors Needed to Help Young Students Read
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
The AARP Foundation Experience Corps tutoring program shows that when older adults help kids, the interaction improves everyone’s well-being.
