The AARP Bulletin

AARP Oregon and other community groups are assisting at this month’s Department of Veterans Affairs Stand Down events for former military members who are homeless or vulnerable to homelessness.
Travel season has arrived, along with changes in highways, rules and technology. Oregonians can rev up with AARP Oregon’s driving refresher classes on safety, skills and tech.
With the legislature in full swing, AARP members can sign up for advocacy alerts and make their voices heard when it’s time to fight for older Oregonians.
AARP Oregon is hosting several Vital Aging conferences, including Saturday, Nov. 10, at the United Unitarian Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave., Eugene. The event, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is designed specifically for veterans, the military and their families, but all members are welcome.
The AARP Foundation Experience Corps tutoring program shows that when older adults help kids, the interaction improves everyone’s well-being.
