The AARP Bulletin

Sheridan and Jackson have won 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants to move forward with improvements to make these areas accessible to residents of all ages.
The city of Laramie took another step toward becoming an age-friendly community with a new garden funded by a $20,000 AARP Community Challenge grant.
A new task force will study why many Wyoming employers find it difficult to offer their workers a way to save for retirement.
CenturyLink, a telecommunications company serving nearly 30,000 Wyoming households, has petitioned the Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) to deregulate landline service in the state. If it is approved, residential customers who now pay, on average, $23 per month for landline service could face higher bills or be forced to move to a more expensive wireless plan.
AARP Wyoming is working with elected officials in Casper to help it become the first city in the state to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities.
Residents whose homes require exterior repairs due to storm damage will be better protected from fraudulent contractors under a new law, which takes effect July 1.
