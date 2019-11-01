The AARP Bulletin

Two localities in Arizona received 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants for projects to enhance safety, mobility and health for all residents.
Arizona's new Family Caregiver Grant Program aims to help families afford household improvements so loved ones can safely age in place.
Music can help people with dementia and memory loss, which is why AARP in Phoenix and a musical duo are offering a workshop for families on Wednesday, June 19, at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.
When emergency responders treat an incapacitated person, they often lack documentation on the patient’s wishes for resuscitation, power of attorney and end-of-life care.
