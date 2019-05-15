Search
AARP AARP States

Julie Betts

ice cream
Stay Cool With AARP Iowa's Free Ice Cream Day
By Julie Betts, MAY 15, 2019
It’s summer and you know what that means: time for ice cream!
group TA vols
Love Working with Numbers? Iowa AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Needs You!
By Julie Betts, JAN 2, 2018
Love working with numbers and helping fellow Iowans? AARP Iowa's Tax-Aide volunteers are looking to add to their statewide team of tax-aide volunteer tax preparers.
Ro Foege
AARP Iowa Welcomes New Executive Council Members
By Julie Betts, SEP 1, 2017
AARP is pleased to welcomes the 2017 Class of AARP Iowa Executive Council members, leaders from across the state who are joining with a team of volunteers to provide strategic direction and leadership in support of accomplishment of AARP priorities in Iowa.
Fraud Watch Network
Learn How to Protect Yourself from Scams
By Julie Betts, AUG 29, 2017
Every Two Seconds Someone’s Identity is Stolen - Don’t Let it Be Yours!
AARP Logo with state logos in background
Health Care Proposals Deeply Unpopular Among Iowans 50+
By Julie Betts, JUN 22, 2017
Large Majorities of Older Voters Across Party Lines Oppose the Age Tax,
healthcare_marytritsch_499,000
AARP Launches Fighting For Your Health Campaign in Iowa
By Julie Betts, MAY 24, 2017
May 24, 2017 - In keeping with its long history of fighting for affordable health care for people 50 and older, AARP is launching a  national campaign to make sure that any new health care legislation stops insurance companies from overcharging older Americans, lowers prescription drug prices, protects seniors’ ability to live independently and protects Medicare.
TW_JoniErnst
AARP Applauds Sen. Joni Ernst for Sponsoring Credit for Caring Act
By Julie Betts, MAY 18, 2017
Urges Congress to pass much-needed federal tax credit for nation’s family caregivers
Donut_PowderedSugar_JulieBetts_500000_Evelyn Chavez
Burlington: Enjoy Your Morning Coffee and Donut on Us!
By Julie Betts, MAY 17, 2017
Get to know AARP and connect with other members and volunteers at our "Free Coffee & Donut Days" in June in Burlington.
healthcare jpg
Medicare, Health Care and You events near you!
By Julie Betts, MAY 16, 2017
 
Operation: Stop Scams Logo
Don’t Be Fooled! Tune in for April 25 Teletown Hall with Attorney General Tom Miller
By Julie Betts, APR 18, 2017
Iowans of all ages are invited to join AARP Iowa, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and members of the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division for a live, statewide teletown hall on impostor scams at 10 am, Tuesday, April 25, during Money Smart Week Iowa.
View More
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs