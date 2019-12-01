Search
Julie Betts

Iowans Prep for 2020 Presidential Caucuses
By Julie Betts, DEC 1, 2019
AARP is educating Iowa voters about how to participate in the presidential caucuses for both parties, which will occur on Monday, Feb. 3.
Advocacy Volunteers Wanted
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
Are you upset by high prescription drug prices? AARP New York is looking for new recruits.
Be a Tax Hero
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
AARP Pennsylvania is recruiting volunteers to prepare for the 2020 tax season.
New Law Offers Aid for Caregivers
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
Residents across North Dakota can take advantage of more caregiving protections thanks to a new law that took effect Aug. 1.
Tucson, Payson Win Community Grants
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
Two localities in Arizona received 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants for projects to enhance safety, mobility and health for all residents.
Make Your Voice Heard at the Capitol
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
Tax credits for caregivers, paid sick leave for workers, broadband internet access and prescription drug costs are issues important to Nebraska residents 50 and older.
Protecting Oklahoma Nursing Home Residents
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
A series of state laws aimed at protecting patients and improving the quality of care in nursing homes took effect on Nov. 1.
Check Out Caregiver Resource Guide
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
November is Maine Family Caregivers Month
Helping Workers Save for Retirement
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
A new AARP survey shows that 88 percent of Kansas voters would support legislation that makes it easier to save for retirement.
Keeping Power on Saves Lives
By Julie Betts, NOV 1, 2019
'Linda’s Law' protects consumers
