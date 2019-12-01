Julie Betts

AARP is educating Iowa voters about how to participate in the presidential caucuses for both parties, which will occur on Monday, Feb. 3.
Are you upset by high prescription drug prices? AARP New York is looking for new recruits.
Residents across North Dakota can take advantage of more caregiving protections thanks to a new law that took effect Aug. 1.
Two localities in Arizona received 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants for projects to enhance safety, mobility and health for all residents.
Tax credits for caregivers, paid sick leave for workers, broadband internet access and prescription drug costs are issues important to Nebraska residents 50 and older.
A series of state laws aimed at protecting patients and improving the quality of care in nursing homes took effect on Nov. 1.
A new AARP survey shows that 88 percent of Kansas voters would support legislation that makes it easier to save for retirement.
