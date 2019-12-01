The AARP Bulletin

Coffeyville will get a new neighborhood fitness route and 50Wichita residents will get internet hotspots thanks to 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants.
A new AARP survey shows that 88 percent of Kansas voters would support legislation that makes it easier to save for retirement.
AARP Kansas is helping residents avoid falling victim to the latest scams by offering fraud prevention presentations to community groups.
Members of all ages, especially those nearing retirement, can sign up for a course on budgeting and financial planning hosted by AARP Kansas.
AARP Kansas wants to know how it can help people live their best lives and make their communities a great place to call home.
AARP Kansas is hosting a Caregiver Cafe to give caregivers and those they look after a way to relax and take a break from routine.
Kansans who aren’t able to put money away for retirement through payroll deductions at work may soon have another way to save.
AARP Kansas wants older residents to be able to stay in their homes and communities, to afford their utilities and to have the resources necessary for health care.
The popular AARP Smart Driver course will be available more than 20 times in Kansas this month. The eight-hour course includes tips to prevent distracted driving and advice for handling trouble spots such as left turns and roundabouts. The course is free, but space is limited.
