The AARP Bulletin

AARP Funds Kansas Community Improvements
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Coffeyville will get a new neighborhood fitness route and 50Wichita residents will get internet hotspots thanks to 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants.
Saving for Retirement
Helping Workers Save for Retirement
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
A new AARP survey shows that 88 percent of Kansas voters would support legislation that makes it easier to save for retirement.
Scam Jam
Don't Get Played by Scammers
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP Kansas is helping residents avoid falling victim to the latest scams by offering fraud prevention presentations to community groups.
Improving Wichita for All Ages
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 23, 2019
Do you have ideas on how to make Wichita a more livable city?
Saving for Retirement
Get Help Preparing for Retirement
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Members of all ages, especially those nearing retirement, can sign up for a course on budgeting and financial planning hosted by AARP Kansas.
Envisioning More Livable Communities
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
AARP Kansas wants to know how it can help people live their best lives and make their communities a great place to call home.
Caregiver Event Offers Chance to Socialize, Relax
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
AARP Kansas is hosting a Caregiver Cafe to give caregivers and those they look after a way to relax and take a break from routine.
Savings Option Would Help Workers, Businesses
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
Kansans who aren’t able to put money away for retirement through payroll deductions at work may soon have another way to save.
Speak Up During State Legislative Session
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
AARP Kansas wants older residents to be able to stay in their homes and communities, to afford their utilities and to have the resources necessary for health care.
Take Smart Driver Course, for Free This Month
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
The popular AARP Smart Driver course will be available more than 20 times in Kansas this month. The eight-hour course includes tips to prevent distracted driving and advice for handling trouble spots such as left turns and roundabouts. The course is free, but space is limited.
