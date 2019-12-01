Search
AARP AARP States Oklahoma

The AARP Bulletin

Closeup hand holding smartphone with free WiFi hotspot on screen
Program Boosts Wifi Access for Rural Oklahomans
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
AARP donated $5,000 to Oklahoma State University for a program that allows rural residents to check out internet hot spots from public libraries.
Nurse during home visit with senior woman
Protecting Oklahoma Nursing Home Residents
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
A series of state laws aimed at protecting patients and improving the quality of care in nursing homes took effect on Nov. 1.
Volunteer in Milwaukee County
Volunteer to Help Fight Hunger
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
Volunteers across Oklahoma will spend the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance fighting hunger.
Baseball Excitement
Honor Veterans, Cheer on the Home Team
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
AARP Oklahoma is hosting military appreciation night at the Tulsa Drillers minor-league baseball game on Saturday, July 6; service members and veterans will receive two free tickets for field reserved seats with a military ID.
04.23.16 ID Theft shredder stock-photo-2827290-identity-theft
Protect Yourself Against Identity Theft
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Avoid identity theft by shredding documents at free events this month.
Shredding
Shredding Events Help Prevent Identity Theft
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
AARP Oklahoma is hosting free events to help residents get rid of sensitive documents without the fear of identity theft.
Utility Bill Money Picture
Officials Urged to Reject Utility Rate Hike
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), which provides electricity around Tulsa, McAlester and Lawton for about 550,000 households, is proposing an $88 million rate hike.
nursing home hallway
Nursing Home Patients Need Protection
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
AARP Oklahoma wants to ensure that residents in the state’s nursing facilities receive proper care and attention.
AARP-community-challenge2-e1497450651480
Grant Improves Rural Community's Downtown
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Downtown Vinita, a rural community of 5,700, has become more hospitable to pedestrians, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the AARP Community Challenge program.
Caregiving Resource Center
Law Strengthens CARE Act Rules for Hospitals
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
A new law will help ensure that hospitals are providing caregivers the assistance they need so patients can receive proper treatment when they go home.
View More
Search AARP Oklahoma
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs