The AARP Bulletin

AARP donated $5,000 to Oklahoma State University for a program that allows rural residents to check out internet hot spots from public libraries.
A series of state laws aimed at protecting patients and improving the quality of care in nursing homes took effect on Nov. 1.
Volunteers across Oklahoma will spend the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance fighting hunger.
AARP Oklahoma is hosting military appreciation night at the Tulsa Drillers minor-league baseball game on Saturday, July 6; service members and veterans will receive two free tickets for field reserved seats with a military ID.
Avoid identity theft by shredding documents at free events this month.
AARP Oklahoma is hosting free events to help residents get rid of sensitive documents without the fear of identity theft.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), which provides electricity around Tulsa, McAlester and Lawton for about 550,000 households, is proposing an $88 million rate hike.
AARP Oklahoma wants to ensure that residents in the state’s nursing facilities receive proper care and attention.
Downtown Vinita, a rural community of 5,700, has become more hospitable to pedestrians, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the AARP Community Challenge program.
A new law will help ensure that hospitals are providing caregivers the assistance they need so patients can receive proper treatment when they go home.
