The AARP Bulletin

Give carefully; 'tis the season for fraud. During this time of charitable giving and online shopping, scammers are looking for opportunities to steal money, goods and identities.
All 140 seats in the state legislature are on the November ballot. AARP Virginia urges all eligible voters to make their voices heard on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Virginians older than 50 are often hit with a double whammy—the price of prescription drugs plus the stress of caring for ill loved ones.
Living with a disability is a challenge more than 950,000 Virginians face.
Thanks to Medicaid expansion, more Virginians ages 19 to 64 will have access to quality, low-cost health insurance in 2019. Eligibility is based on family size and income: An adult who has an income of less than $16,754 or a family of three with an income of less than $28,677 will qualify.
Search AARP Virginia
Sign Up & Stay Connected