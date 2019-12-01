Search
Beware of holiday scams!
Beware Holiday Scammers
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Give carefully; 'tis the season for fraud. During this time of charitable giving and online shopping, scammers are looking for opportunities to steal money, goods and identities.
Vote
Make Your Voice Heard
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
All 140 seats in the state legislature are on the November ballot. AARP Virginia urges all eligible voters to make their voices heard on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
300-iStock_000027111436Large
Facing Dementia - With a Friend
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
By Sue Lindsey
State News VA: Protraits of Donald Harmon
Curious Minds Go Back to School
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
By Tamara Lytle
Health care cost concept with multicolored medical drugs
Do You Have a High Drug Price Story?
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Virginians older than 50 are often hit with a double whammy—the price of prescription drugs plus the stress of caring for ill loved ones.
VA_APR19_620-19722
Downsize and Declutter: Here's Help
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
By Sue Lindsey
Disabled Access
Tax Credit for Accessible Home Purchase, Update
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Living with a disability is a challenge more than 950,000 Virginians face.
640-nancy-kampschror-virginia
¿Necesitas ayuda para preparar tu declaración de impuestos?
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 11, 2019
Por Sue Lindsey
640-nancy-kampschror-virginia
Need Help with Your Taxes?
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
By Sue Lindsey
Medicaid Forums
Expanded Medicaid Coverage Begins
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Thanks to Medicaid expansion, more Virginians ages 19 to 64 will have access to quality, low-cost health insurance in 2019. Eligibility is based on family size and income: An adult who has an income of less than $16,754 or a family of three with an income of less than $28,677 will qualify.
