Search
AARP AARP States Florida

The AARP Bulletin

Nurse during home visit with senior woman
Coalition Urges Action on Long-Term Care in Florida
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
A new coalition of healthcare providers and advocates are urging state lawmakers to improve Florida's long-term care system.
Florida State Enrollment Certificate.png
Making a More Age-Friendly State
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
The Sunshine State is on a mission: to make Florida a more accessible place to live for residents of every generation.
Della Stephens - Hurricane Michael's Lasting Damage in Florida
Prepare Early for Hurricane Season
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 29, 2019
By Amy Sherman
Hurricane Season Sign With Stormy Background
Algunos hogares de ancianos todavía no tienen suministro eléctrico de respaldo
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Por Tom Scherberger
Hurricane Season Sign With Stormy Background
Some Nursing Homes Still Lack Backup Power
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
By Tom Scherberger
Picture (Hurricane) Disaster Plans
Plans for Rebuilding After the Hurricane
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
Hurricane Michael hit north Florida in October, leaving a swath of destruction 80 miles wide. Older adults may be especially vulnerable during the rebuilding period, months after the state experienced this potent storm.
620-florida
Fighting the Health Hazard of Social Isolation
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
By Michelle Cerulli McAdams
620-florida
La lucha contra el aislamiento social como un riesgo para la salud
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Por Michelle Cerulli McAdams
AARP-community-challenge2-e1497450651480
3 Communities Earn Challenge Grants
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Three AARP Community Challenge grants totaling $29,000 aim to make communities more age-friendly.
620-florida-october-2018
El Seguro Social encabeza la lista de temas en las elecciones de mitad del término
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 2, 2018
Por Tom Scherberger
View More
Search AARP Florida
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs