The AARP Bulletin

A new coalition of healthcare providers and advocates are urging state lawmakers to improve Florida's long-term care system.
The Sunshine State is on a mission: to make Florida a more accessible place to live for residents of every generation.
Hurricane Michael hit north Florida in October, leaving a swath of destruction 80 miles wide. Older adults may be especially vulnerable during the rebuilding period, months after the state experienced this potent storm.
Three AARP Community Challenge grants totaling $29,000 aim to make communities more age-friendly.
