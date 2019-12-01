The AARP Bulletin

New Hampshire was awarded five AARP Community Challenge grants this year, which will help neighborhoods make immediate improvements for residents of all ages.
It’s always a good time to shred personal documents. Throwing away your old bank statements, canceled checks or pay stubs while they’re still intact can leave you vulnerable to identity theft.
For the first time, AARP has arranged discounts for members and their guests to attend the annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival in Lincoln, at Loon Mountain Resort, 60 Loon Mountain Road.
This month AARP is taking members on a tour of the State House in Concord, home to the largest state legislative body, with 424 members. How does lawmaking work? Join the Tour, Treats and Testimony event on Tuesday, June 25, to find out.
Enjoy exploring local artisan wineries and craft breweries at AARP New Hampshire’s popular Tasting Tour. Stops include:
Ready for baseball season? Take in six minor-league ballgames plus enjoy meals through special member deals.
Test your fraud savviness and pick up a few tips at Fraud on Tap, a new AARP New Hampshire program marrying scam trivia and happy hour. Bring your friends and family, enjoy snacks and one free drink, and maybe even win prizes.
Almost 85 percent of the state’s Medicaid dollars for long-term care go to nursing homes, but 95 percent of New Hampshire residents say they want to age at home, according to AARP studies.
AARP New Hampshire, along with two state agencies, is hosting its first Experienced Workers job fair, for people 50-plus.
Once again, the popular League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s Fair is open to AARP members at a discounted price.
