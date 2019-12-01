Search
AARP AARP States New Hampshire

The AARP Bulletin

Livable Drawing
Challenge Grants Awarded to 5 Winners in the State
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
New Hampshire was awarded five AARP Community Challenge grants this year, which will help neighborhoods make immediate improvements for residents of all ages.
Web
Got Documents? Be a Fraud Fighter and Shred
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
It’s always a good time to shred personal documents. Throwing away your old bank statements, canceled checks or pay stubs while they’re still intact can leave you vulnerable to identity theft.
1631_HighlandGames.JPG
Get Your Kilt On
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
For the first time, AARP has arranged discounts for members and their guests to attend the annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival in Lincoln, at Loon Mountain Resort, 60 Loon Mountain Road.
Volunteers_New_Hampshire_State-74444a3b-95db-4cbb-b448-92e9329894ce-1567721663_p-300x199.jpg
Visit State House for Tour, Treats and Testimony
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
This month AARP is taking members on a tour of the State House in Concord, home to the largest state legislative body, with 424 members. How does lawmaking work? Join the Tour, Treats and Testimony event on Tuesday, June 25, to find out.
153902952
Raise a Glass, The Tasting Tour Returns
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Enjoy exploring local artisan wineries and craft breweries at AARP New Hampshire’s popular Tasting Tour. Stops include:
Baseball Fans
Enjoy a Game with the Fishercats
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
Ready for baseball season? Take in six minor-league ballgames plus enjoy meals through special member deals.
Couples talking and drinking beer at restaurant table
Raise a Glass and Test Your Scam Knowledge
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Test your fraud savviness and pick up a few tips at Fraud on Tap, a new AARP New Hampshire program marrying scam trivia and happy hour. Bring your friends and family, enjoy snacks and one free drink, and maybe even win prizes.
Volunteer in Milwaukee County
Volunteers Needed for Capital City Task Force
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Almost 85 percent of the state’s Medicaid dollars for long-term care go to nursing homes, but 95 percent of New Hampshire residents say they want to age at home, according to AARP studies.
Magnifying glass over a newspaper classified section
Job Fair Seeks Experienced Workers
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
AARP New Hampshire, along with two state agencies, is hosting its first Experienced Workers job fair, for people 50-plus.
Cropped image of exhibits at NH Craftsmen's Fair
Craft Show Returns
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2018
Once again, the popular League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s Fair is open to AARP members at a discounted price.
View More
Search AARP New Hampshire
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs