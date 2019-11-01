The AARP Bulletin

AARP New Jersey is partnering with Liberty Science Center in Jersey City to offer an admission discount to AARP members and their guests on Wednesday, October 16 and Sunday, October 20.
AARP New Jersey is partnering with the Somerset Patriots for the 2019 baseball season, offering association members and their guests discounted tickets to 11 home games.
It’s been a decade since the passage of the Family Leave Insurance program, which allows New Jerseyans to take paid leave to bond with a new child or care for an ill family member.
