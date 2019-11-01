The AARP Bulletin

Are you upset by high prescription drug prices? AARP New York is looking for new recruits.
If you’re a Broadway musical fan, check out the hot lineup of affordable theater shows across Long Island this fall.
A series of evening workshops across the state this summer will help New Yorkers build their financial strength and protect their assets.
As the nation commemorates the 50th anniversary of the legendary Stonewall uprising on Sunday, June 30, AARP members can join thousands of visitors and local residents taking part in LGBTQ pride activities across New York City.
Want to safely dispose of sensitive documents and prevent identity theft? Check out AARP New York’s Operation Stop Scams, a series of document-shredding events being held statewide.
