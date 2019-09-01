Search
AARP AARP States California

The AARP Bulletin

Mexican Folklore
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
Month marked with festivals, music, food
Nest Egg with money
Nest Egg Building Just Got Easier
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
A law enacted in 2016, with the support of AARP California, established the CalSavers Retirement Savers program. It goes into effect statewide on July 1. Nine other states already have similar programs.
Cycling
Celebrate San Jose at Viva CalleSJ
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
People of all ages will take to San Jose's streets on Sunday, May 19, for Viva CalleSJ day. Participants will set out on bikes, skates, skateboards, scooters and walking shoes to enjoy six miles of traffic-free streets, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
IRS
Ten Cuidado, Estamos En Plena Temporada De Las Estafas De Impuestos
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 2, 2019
By Rita Beamish
W-2 Tax Form
It’s Tax Scam Season, Beware
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
By Rita Beamish
AARP Logo with state logos in background
Esperamos entusiasmados un nuevo año lleno de activismo
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 2, 2019
Por Laura Mecoy
California State Capitol
Looking Forward to a Year of Advocacy
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
By Laura Mecoy
AARP-community-challenge2-e1497450651480
5 Localities Win Grants to Become More Livable
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
West Sacramento has a new ride-share program, and more older adults could be using it for a pathway to mobile, independent lives without getting behind the wheel.
ONLINEFRAUD
Fraud Savvy? Think Again
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
By Laura Mecoy
ONLINEFRAUD
¿Eres experto en detectar fraudes? Piénsalo otra vez
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Por Laura Mecoy
View More
Search AARP California
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs