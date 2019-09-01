The AARP Bulletin

A law enacted in 2016, with the support of AARP California, established the CalSavers Retirement Savers program. It goes into effect statewide on July 1. Nine other states already have similar programs.
People of all ages will take to San Jose's streets on Sunday, May 19, for Viva CalleSJ day. Participants will set out on bikes, skates, skateboards, scooters and walking shoes to enjoy six miles of traffic-free streets, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
West Sacramento has a new ride-share program, and more older adults could be using it for a pathway to mobile, independent lives without getting behind the wheel.
Search AARP California
Sign Up & Stay Connected