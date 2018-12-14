The AARP Bulletin

AARP Connecticut is offering members up to two complimentary tickets to three games of Connecticut’s two American Hockey League teams.
Lisa Fine received an Amazon Alexa for Christmas five years ago, thinking she would use it just to play music. But when her boyfriend developed a chronic infection that led to the loss of his leg, last September, Alexa became a lifeline.
Learn how to outsmart con artists from Frank Abagnale—an authority on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents—at a free event held by AARP Connecticut and the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators.
AARP Connecticut offers members terrific opportunities to save money on enrollment at several schools of higher education.
