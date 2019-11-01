The AARP Bulletin

A new AARP Kentucky program is training volunteers to help adults with some college experience find resources to complete their degrees or earn credentials for in-demand jobs.
Residents in five Kentucky cities will soon enjoy more amenities aimed at making their neighborhoods places where people of all ages can thrive, thanks to 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants.
As voters prepare to go to the polls in November, the AARP Kentucky state office has released its 2019 video voter guide.
AARP Kentucky’s volunteer Executive Council and local volunteers kept busy mobilizing and monitoring lawmakers’ actions during the 2019 General Assembly session.
The city of Lexington is considering changing its zoning rules to allow homeowners to build more accessory dwelling units (ADUs)—also commonly known as granny flats or mother-in-law suites—on their properties.
AARP will be at the center of the action at one of the the nation’s top air shows and fireworks displays in Louisville this April.
AARP Kentucky is collaborating with the Thrive Center in Louisville, a new nonprofit focused on the needs of the aging population. Founded by a coalition of national senior-care organizations, the center has chosen memory care (dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive fitness) as a focus.
AARP has given more than $25,000 in quick-action grants to improve livability in Danville, Louisville and Lexington.
Join AARP Kentucky for “Caring for the Caregiver,” a free event, Friday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center.
AARP Kentucky is cosponsoring a free forum featuring Lexington’s mayoral candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
