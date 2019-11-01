Search
Program Helps Adults Go Back to School
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
A new AARP Kentucky program is training volunteers to help adults with some college experience find resources to complete their degrees or earn credentials for in-demand jobs.
Livable Drawing
New Amenities Boost Livability
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Residents in five Kentucky cities will soon enjoy more amenities aimed at making their neighborhoods places where people of all ages can thrive, thanks to 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants.
Vote USA
Drug Prices, Caregiving Key Voter Issues
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
As voters prepare to go to the polls in November, the AARP Kentucky state office has released its 2019 video voter guide.
Kentucky State Capitol
Volunteers Urge Lawmakers to Support Caregivers
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
AARP Kentucky’s volunteer Executive Council and local volunteers kept busy mobilizing and monitoring lawmakers’ actions during the 2019 General Assembly session.
ConstructionHands_JulieBetts_500000_shih-wei
Zoning Changes Could Spur Construction of 'Granny Flats'
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
The city of Lexington is considering changing its zoning rules to allow homeowners to build more accessory dwelling units (ADUs)—also commonly known as granny flats or mother-in-law suites—on their properties.
Fireworks on black sky. Fourth of July, Independence day
Thunder Over Louisville Returns
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
AARP will be at the center of the action at one of the the nation’s top air shows and fireworks displays in Louisville this April.
300-iStock_000027111436Large
Thrive Center Focuses on Memory Care
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
AARP Kentucky is collaborating with the Thrive Center in Louisville, a new nonprofit focused on the needs of the aging population. Founded by a coalition of national senior-care organizations, the center has chosen memory care (dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive fitness) as a focus.
1140-aarp-livable-communities-logo.web
Grant-Winning Projects Improve Livability
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
AARP has given more than $25,000 in quick-action grants to improve livability in Danville, Louisville and Lexington.
1140-caregiving-hispanic-mom-daughter-esp.web
Visit 'Caring for Caregivers' Event
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
Join AARP Kentucky for “Caring for the Caregiver,” a free event, Friday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center.
Vote Concept Pinned Cards and Rust
Tune in for Mayoral Candidate Forum
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
AARP Kentucky is cosponsoring a free forum featuring Lexington’s mayoral candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
