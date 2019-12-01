The AARP Bulletin

AARP North Carolina is hard at work advocating for over-50 Tarheel Staters, and you can be part of the effort.
Four groups have won AARP Community Challenge Grants to improve livability in the state.
Medicaid patients in long-term care often have outside income, such as Social Security or pensions. But Medicaid takes most of that money to defray care costs, leaving residents with little to spend on personal items, such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and gifts for family members.
Holiday shopping online increases the risks of identity theft and other web-based scams.
AARP North Carolina is hard at work, standing up for older citizens on issues important to them, including Medicare, Social Security, retirement, financial security and caregiving.
